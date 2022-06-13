Mislav Kolakusic argued that the bloc’s foreign and defense policy has made it a US vassal

Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic has lashed out at the EU’s foreign and defense policies, arguing that the bloc has become subservient to Washington.

The European Union became the 51st federal state of the United States, but without the right to vote.

That policy has seen Europe cut vital imports of Russian fossil fuels while hiking defense spending and imposing multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia, essentially the EU is shouldering the costs of Washington’s opposition to the Kremlin.