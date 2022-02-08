Reiner Fuellmich - International Peoples Court - FULL Hearing - COVID Crimes

They could not get a court in the USA to hear evidence for the purpose of issuing indictments against Gates, Fauci, Tedros, Drosten, Pfizer and Blackrock, so they are holding a hearing in the International People's Court. This 85 minute video gives you evidence, worthy of indictment in hopes that the people can demand these apropos indictments against the accused. Lawyer N. Ana Garner is the first to be heard. Judge Castro of Portugal speaks next and the Reiner Fuellmich is third. Attorney Dipali Ojha from India speaks.and Attorney Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt from South Africa. Every concerned citizen should hear this regardless of national affiliation. The attorney from South Africa points out that this was an attempt to seize control of people in all nations through a one world government.



No US court would hear this evidence and issue indictments as a Grand Jury, so they took their case to the people.

This is a first! The strategy is brilliant, with witnesses and attorneys presenting the case to the people.

The South African attorney spoke so eloquently, so potently, so exquisitely, quoting Booker T. Washington... No wrong is right, even if everyone accepts it.

This hearing is not a Department of Justice court. Being outside the court system, it says that our court system is useless. If the court system is useless, then the entire government is useless and ineffective in serving the people! Think about that!

Governments will fall. The power will be decentralized. The people will have more power. We don't need them for anything! Our representatives don't represent us. We can represent ourselves, very well.



Attorney at Law Virginie de Araujo Recchia, France

Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal

Attorney at Law Claire Deeks, New Zealand

Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer, Germany

Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany

Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA

Attorney at Law Dr. Renate Holzeisen, Italy

Attorney at Law Tony Nikolic, Australia

Attorney at Law Dipali Ojha, India

Attorney at Law Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt (Adv.), South Africa

Attorney at Law Deana Sacks, USA

Attorney at Law Michael Swinwood, Canada

Cooperating Human Rights Defenders and Legal Activists

Tjaša Vuzem, Slovenia

Dr. Cristiane Grieb, Canada

Leslie Manookian, USA