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COVID 19 is a giant ponzi scam Bill Gates is a evil con man.
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80 views • January 06, 2021
Nobody talks about it even Alex Jones that the primary reason for vaccines is to make money tons of it and for a lot of rich people COVID 19 vaccine will transfer most of the worlds wealth to just a few people. This is possibly the biggest con job in history. Bill Gates is a Satan worshiper homosexual.
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