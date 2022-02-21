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John Locke, Of Civil Government
Brenda MacMenamin
Brenda MacMenamin
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20 views • February 21, 2022
It is very important to read and understand the principles that John Locke, Montesquieu and Sydney espoused in their writings. Many people believe that the Founders created all their ideas of Liberty. But they studied these writings and the history and governments of other nations. They were very Biblically literate and articulate from the Great Awakening of the 1730’s - 1740’s. The principles of government they declared in the Declaration of Independence and incorporated into the Constitution were a culmination of the wisdom they sought from God and the Truth these men were willing to die for.

Notice that Locke and Sidney are addressing Sir Robert Filmer’s essay defending and promoting the “Divine right of Kings."
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john lockeauthentic american historybiblical worldview history
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