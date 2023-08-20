HAWAII A Real Update (NOT MSM BS)

Pirate Pete
August 18, 2023
Metals only melt in VERY HIGH temperatures.
The melting point of iron alloys and the melting point of steel, occur at higher temperatures, around 2,200-2,500 Fahrenheit (°F) / 1,205-1,370 Celsius (°C). Melting points of Copper Alloys (including bronzes, pure copper, and brass) are lower than iron, at ranges around 1,675-1,981°F / 913-1,082°C. Aluminum Alloys have a lower temperature range than copper alloys. Pure aluminum melts at about 1,218 °F / 659 °C, but alloying with other elements can raise this.
From this website .https://www.onlinemetals.com/en/melting-points
