Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HAWAII A Real Update (NOT MSM BS)
channel image
High Hopes
2717 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
736 views
Published 16 hours ago

Pirate Pete


August 18, 2023


mirrored from Rumble

pleiadianvideos channel

Metals only melt in VERY HIGH temperatures.

The melting point of iron alloys and the melting point of steel, occur at higher temperatures, around 2,200-2,500 Fahrenheit (°F) / 1,205-1,370 Celsius (°C). Melting points of Copper Alloys (including bronzes, pure copper, and brass) are lower than iron, at ranges around 1,675-1,981°F / 913-1,082°C. Aluminum Alloys have a lower temperature range than copper alloys. Pure aluminum melts at about 1,218 °F / 659 °C, but alloying with other elements can raise this.

From this website .https://www.onlinemetals.com/en/melting-points


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/fy7sPt5YhMgF/

Keywords
hawaiimauiwildfirespirate petemelt metalmolten metalvery high temperatures

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket