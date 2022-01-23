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Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Globalist Set To Launch War With Russia To Cover The Collapse Of The COVID Narrative
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280 views • January 23, 2022
Like rats leaving a sinking ship, leftist everywhere are coming out against the poison vaccines, lockdowns and more... But, the New World Order has a lot of tricks up it's sleeve: war, cyber attacks and civil unrest.
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The Alex Jones Show
https://www.banned.video/
The Alex Jones Show
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