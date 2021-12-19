Divine Intervention Activation – English promotional video

We will be doing this activation as a two step process, the first step is signing the Planetary Liberation petition listed below, the second step is the meditation itself. This two-step trigger will have he maximum effect on the planetary situation possible.Sign the Planetary Liberation petition (links to both petition sites):We need 144,000 signatures by December 21st to trigger the desired exopolitical effect.We will be doing the Divine Intervention Activation at the best possible moment that will have the maximum positive effect on humanity, at the exact moment of the solstice on December 21st, 2021.The exact moment will be at 8:00 am PST in Los Angeles. This equals 9:00 am MST in Denver, 10:00 am CST in Chicago, 11:00 am EST in New York, 4:00 pm GMT in London, 5:00 pm CET in Paris, 6:00 pm EET in Cairo, and then we cross into Wednesday December 22nd for the far eastern time zones: 00:00 am CST (midnight) on Wednesday December 22nd in Taipei and Beijing, 01:00 am JST in Tokyo and 03:00 am AEDT in Sydney.You can check the time of the meditation for your time zone here:Instructions for the meditation on December 21st (suggested time for our meditation is 20 minutes):1. Use your own technique to bring you to a relaxed state of consciousness.2. State your intent to use this meditation as a tool to co-create the trigger that will start the process of First Contact with benevolent Galactic beings and Divine Intervention.3. Invoke the Violet Flame from its primary source to place a circle of protection around you during and after the meditation. Ask it to transmute anything that does not serve the Light.4. Visualize a pillar of brilliant white Light emanating from the Cosmic Central Sun, then being distributed to Central Suns of all galaxies in this universe. Then visualize this light entering through the Galactic Central Sun, then going through our Galaxy, then entering our Solar System and going through all beings of Light inside our Solar System and then through all beings on the planetary surface and all beings underground, and also through your body to the center of the Earth.5. State your will and decision for First Contact and Divine Intervention by decreeing (aloud if possible) both decrees three times: I decree and I command physical First Contact with benevolent Galactic beings now! I decree Divine intervention now! I decree and I command physical First Contact with benevolent Galactic beings now! I decree Divine intervention now! I decree and I command physical First Contact with benevolent Galactic beings now! I decree Divine intervention now!6. Visualize benevolent Galactic beings responding to these decrees and physically contacting you and all others who made the same decrees. Visualize the Source directly intervening into the situation on Earth, triggering an intense healing transformation of humanity. Visualize Light transmuting all remaining darkness on Earth, healing all inequalities, erasing all poverty and bringing abundance to all humanity. Visualize a new grand cosmic cycle of the Age of Aquarius beginning, bringing pure Light, Love and Happiness to all beings on Earth.Updates about the Divine Intervention Activation: