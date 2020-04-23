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Flat Earth or Globe Earth part 4
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45 views • April 23, 2020
Hi. Sorry for the late upload of this video.
What does the Lord say about the shape of the earth? We can know what He has to say by studying Scripture. In a time when deception is everywhere from the news, to science and agendas take precedence over facts, it is more important than ever to get the truth from the Word of God. Remember that salvation is by believing in Jesus Christ and that He fully paid for all your sins - past, present and future at the cross. John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, John 6:29, Romans 3:21-22 God bless you.
What does the Lord say about the shape of the earth? We can know what He has to say by studying Scripture. In a time when deception is everywhere from the news, to science and agendas take precedence over facts, it is more important than ever to get the truth from the Word of God. Remember that salvation is by believing in Jesus Christ and that He fully paid for all your sins - past, present and future at the cross. John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, John 6:29, Romans 3:21-22 God bless you.
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