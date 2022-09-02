Key Things To Consider When Raising Eels

If you’re looking to raise eels, watch this:

In this video, Kenneth Oliviera, the professor and chair of the Department of Biology at University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth, whose research focuses on American eels, shares a tip to help prospective eel farmers produce more females! 👇



Kenneth points out that female American eels grow well over 40 centimeters when it MATURES while its male counterpart will only grow up to 30 centimeters.📏



This size difference is mainly because the females need to be able to carry all of its eggs.



One way to foster this growth, according to Kenneth is for farmers or breeders to put the American eels in a habitat that is large enough to allow each eel to grow. 👌



Kenneth also adds that American eels thrive in habitats where they have LESS competition and less predators.



Leave a ‘👍’ in the comments if you agree that the environment Kenneth described is good for American eels.

