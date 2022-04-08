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DHL Cargo Plane Crashes After Emergency Landing, SJO, Costa Rica
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429 views • April 08, 2022
An airport in Costa Rica witnessed something of a miracle on Thursday, when a Boeing 757-200 cargo plane operated by delivery company DHL was forced to make one hell of an emergency landing.
The plane was on its way to Guatemala when it reportedly encountered a failure in the hydraulic system, forcing the crew to make a crash landing at Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose. The plane was so badly damaged on impact that it broke clean in half, with horrified eyewitnesses capturing the landing on camera.
Incredibly, the pilot and the first officer escaped with only minor injuries, according to the head of the San Jose Fire Department. Against all the odds, it seems the only casualty will be the timely arrival of some parcels.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t7310Gj1ZdHh/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://aviationsourcenews.com/news/dhl-boeing-757-freighter-crashes-at-juan-santamaria-airport-photo-video/
https://twitter.com/AvSourceNews/status/1512141741104766977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1512141741104766977%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Faviationsourcenews.com%2Fnews%2Fdhl-boeing-757-freighter-crashes-at-juan-santamaria-airport-photo-video%2F
The plane was on its way to Guatemala when it reportedly encountered a failure in the hydraulic system, forcing the crew to make a crash landing at Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose. The plane was so badly damaged on impact that it broke clean in half, with horrified eyewitnesses capturing the landing on camera.
Incredibly, the pilot and the first officer escaped with only minor injuries, according to the head of the San Jose Fire Department. Against all the odds, it seems the only casualty will be the timely arrival of some parcels.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t7310Gj1ZdHh/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://aviationsourcenews.com/news/dhl-boeing-757-freighter-crashes-at-juan-santamaria-airport-photo-video/
https://twitter.com/AvSourceNews/status/1512141741104766977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1512141741104766977%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Faviationsourcenews.com%2Fnews%2Fdhl-boeing-757-freighter-crashes-at-juan-santamaria-airport-photo-video%2F
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