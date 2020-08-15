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Addy Chats with Shaun Attwood (Full Interview) #shaunattwood #prisonstories #prisonstory #adakin
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11 views • August 15, 2020
This is my full-length interview with author Shaun Attwood.
How To Write To Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey
https://youtu.be/epS8re7BP8M
How To Write To Steven Avery In Prison Making A Murderer
https://youtu.be/6n1Zg7_60NA
List of Books Mentioned:
Hard Time by Shaun Attwood
Prison Time by Shaun Attwood
Party Time by Shaun Attwood'
Life Lessons by Shaun Attwood
The Mafia Philosopher: Two Tonys by Shaun Attwood
Un-Making a Murderer by Shaun Attwood
Pablo Escobar's Story, Parts 1 & 2 by Shaun Attwood
Beyond Narcos by Shaun Attwood
The Cali Cartel by Shaun Attwood
48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
The Art of Seduction by Robert Greene
The Great Thoughts by George Seldes
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Shaun's Socials
https://www.instagram.com/shaunattwood/
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt/
https://www.twitter.com/shaunattwood
Shaun's Website
https://shaunattwood.com/
Shaun's Bibliography
https://www.amazon.com/Shaun-Attwood/e/B0042NT0CU?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1578081122&sr=8-1
Check out my interview with Pepsi Watson:
https://youtu.be/BVBlcb54pbs
Recorded at:
SPIRAL STUDIOS
Recording & Rehearsals Guildford
M: +44 (0) 7749 003052
www.spiralstudios.co.uk
#shaunattwood #truecrime #attwood
How To Write To Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey
https://youtu.be/epS8re7BP8M
How To Write To Steven Avery In Prison Making A Murderer
https://youtu.be/6n1Zg7_60NA
List of Books Mentioned:
Hard Time by Shaun Attwood
Prison Time by Shaun Attwood
Party Time by Shaun Attwood'
Life Lessons by Shaun Attwood
The Mafia Philosopher: Two Tonys by Shaun Attwood
Un-Making a Murderer by Shaun Attwood
Pablo Escobar's Story, Parts 1 & 2 by Shaun Attwood
Beyond Narcos by Shaun Attwood
The Cali Cartel by Shaun Attwood
48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
The Art of Seduction by Robert Greene
The Great Thoughts by George Seldes
My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES
My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A
My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4
Other Channels:
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds
GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds
My Socials:
https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds
Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Shaun's Socials
https://www.instagram.com/shaunattwood/
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt/
https://www.twitter.com/shaunattwood
Shaun's Website
https://shaunattwood.com/
Shaun's Bibliography
https://www.amazon.com/Shaun-Attwood/e/B0042NT0CU?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1578081122&sr=8-1
Check out my interview with Pepsi Watson:
https://youtu.be/BVBlcb54pbs
Recorded at:
SPIRAL STUDIOS
Recording & Rehearsals Guildford
M: +44 (0) 7749 003052
www.spiralstudios.co.uk
#shaunattwood #truecrime #attwood
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