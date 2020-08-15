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Addy Chats with Shaun Attwood (Full Interview) #shaunattwood #prisonstories #prisonstory #adakin
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11 views • August 15, 2020
This is my full-length interview with author Shaun Attwood.

How To Write To Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey

https://youtu.be/epS8re7BP8M

How To Write To Steven Avery In Prison Making A Murderer

https://youtu.be/6n1Zg7_60NA

List of Books Mentioned:

Hard Time by Shaun Attwood
Prison Time by Shaun Attwood
Party Time by Shaun Attwood'
Life Lessons by Shaun Attwood
The Mafia Philosopher: Two Tonys by Shaun Attwood
Un-Making a Murderer by Shaun Attwood
Pablo Escobar's Story, Parts 1 & 2 by Shaun Attwood
Beyond Narcos by Shaun Attwood
The Cali Cartel by Shaun Attwood
48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene
The Art of Seduction by Robert Greene
The Great Thoughts by George Seldes

My Addy Chats Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXlrlq_TLWFSDBQUWuZU6tES

My Coronavirus Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLnsXSqoFoPXk9d9g49t8HnC6qX0JcWW8A

My Interview with a Drug Kingpin: https://youtu.be/vvJ7oneXcc4

Other Channels:

BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BgElNaoKAoii/
BNT Channel: https://brandnewtube.com/@addyadds

GoFundMe - https://www.gf.me/u/x2grxp
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/AddyAdds
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/AddyAdds
Paypal https://www.paypal.me/oneaddyadds

My Socials:

https://www.instagram.com/addyadds/
https://www.twitter.com/OneAddyAdds
https://www.facebook.com/OneAddyAdds

Streamyard Referral Link: https://streamyard.com?pal=6421268531249152
Shaun's Socials

https://www.instagram.com/shaunattwood/
https://www.youtube.com/user/derickatt/
https://www.twitter.com/shaunattwood

Shaun's Website
https://shaunattwood.com/

Shaun's Bibliography
https://www.amazon.com/Shaun-Attwood/e/B0042NT0CU?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&;qid=1578081122&sr=8-1

Check out my interview with Pepsi Watson:
https://youtu.be/BVBlcb54pbs

Recorded at:

SPIRAL STUDIOS
Recording & Rehearsals Guildford
M: +44 (0) 7749 003052
www.spiralstudios.co.uk

#shaunattwood #truecrime #attwood
Keywords
us prison systemtrue crimejoe arpaiosheriff joe arpaioshaun attwoodshaunattwoodaddy addsadakinshaun attwood interviewinterview shaun attwooddrugkingpindrug kingpinshaun attwood interviewsshaun attwood talktrue crime shaun attwoodaddy adds shaun attwoodshaun attwood addy addsshaun attwood chatsarizona crimearizona prisonarizona prison systemunited states prison systemus justice system
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