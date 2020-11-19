WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!

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pressfortruth
PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
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Prince Edward Island just made masks mandatory despite having ZERO deaths and a record low number of so called “cases”. Saskatchewan has also jumped on board with a mandatory mask mandate as the “Atlantic Bubble” is now clamping down on their own even though people there are healthy! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains what exactly constitutes a “case” as defined by the government and why the rise in these numbers is causing irrational fear in the minds of the masses which is done on purpose (perhaps at the hands of a military run propaganda campaign)! This needs to be exposed, please SHARE THIS VIDEO!
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/dockaurG/status/1318674309825613829
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZCPQ4OBX_g
http://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/publichealth/coronavirus/docs/2019_case_definition.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/faq-surveillance.html#National-COVID-19-Case-Surveillance
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/news/masks-become-mandatory-prince-edward-island
https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/health-and-wellness/pei-covid-19-case-data
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-cpho-tuesday-update-nov-17-2020-1.5804782
https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/saskatchewan-brings-in-province-wide-mask-mandate-limits-gatherings-to-5/ar-BB1b6AkM
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-18/everything-s-open-and-few-are-sick-in-canada-s-atlantic-bubble
https://twitter.com/SeanPenn/status/1328767432282890240
https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/how-many-people-die-each-day-infographic.jpg?itok=cePK5wYh