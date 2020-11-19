BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WON’T SOMEONE THINK ABOUT THE CASES?!! MANDATORY MASKS FOR “ATLANTIC BUBBLE” IS ALL ABOUT CONTROL!!!
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
102 views • November 19, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth

PRESS FOR TRUTH BANNED ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
Operation Save The Press (For Truth)! ➜ https://gogetfunding.com/operationsavethepress/
Prince Edward Island just made masks mandatory despite having ZERO deaths and a record low number of so called “cases”. Saskatchewan has also jumped on board with a mandatory mask mandate as the “Atlantic Bubble” is now clamping down on their own even though people there are healthy! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains what exactly constitutes a “case” as defined by the government and why the rise in these numbers is causing irrational fear in the minds of the masses which is done on purpose (perhaps at the hands of a military run propaganda campaign)! This needs to be exposed, please SHARE THIS VIDEO!

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 13oNiHUNGn9vdfv7MT5kjwe7np9bwf5ccv
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
TWITTER ➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8

Sources:

https://twitter.com/dockaurG/status/1318674309825613829

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZCPQ4OBX_g

http://www.health.gov.on.ca/en/pro/programs/publichealth/coronavirus/docs/2019_case_definition.pdf

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-data/faq-surveillance.html#National-COVID-19-Case-Surveillance

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/news/masks-become-mandatory-prince-edward-island

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/information/health-and-wellness/pei-covid-19-case-data

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/prince-edward-island/pei-cpho-tuesday-update-nov-17-2020-1.5804782

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/canada/saskatchewan-brings-in-province-wide-mask-mandate-limits-gatherings-to-5/ar-BB1b6AkM

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-18/everything-s-open-and-few-are-sick-in-canada-s-atlantic-bubble

https://twitter.com/SeanPenn/status/1328767432282890240

https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/how-many-people-die-each-day-infographic.jpg?itok=cePK5wYh
Keywords
healthcancercdcmasksuicidecontrolmanipulationtestdeathstbcovid-19press for truthcasespressfortruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

UN Food Agency Cuts Gaza Aid by One-Third Amid Funding Shortages

Coco Somers
AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

AI Boom and Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Metals Supply, Wood Mackenzie Warns

Edison Reed
Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Tehran Warns Citizens Against Travel to EU States Gripped by Violent Protests

Garrison Vance
The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

The MAGA Rug Pull: Why Trump Lost the Anti-War Vote

Mike Adams
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy