MODERN TANK COMBAT, A UKRAINIAN TOWN HAS A WAR THUNDER TANK COMBAT SESSION!

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In the first of our modern combat series we take out the Leopard 2(K) a later Radkampfwagon and other more modern tanks up to about the year 2000. We will move up to the current tanks in the next few vids.