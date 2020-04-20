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The Mark of the Beast is Here. Can YOU Resist the Temptation?
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32 views • April 20, 2020
The Mark of the Beast will be the greatest temptation human beings have faced so far. The Revelation says that nobody will be able to buy or sell without that Mark. However, many people do not give much thought to what it will take to resist the temptation to accept that Mark.
This video gives us a sobering message and wake up call to get out of our lukewarmness and start counting the cost right now.
CREDITS
Music
Song: Dystopia
Artist: Per Kiilstofte
License: Creative Commons
Images
'Altar Call', Michael Starlight
https://www.flickr.com/photos/skybree...
CC by 2.0
‘LEFT BEHIND’ AUTHOR TIM LAHAYE WENT HOME TO BE WITH THE LORD TODAY
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/left-...
For contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
This video gives us a sobering message and wake up call to get out of our lukewarmness and start counting the cost right now.
CREDITS
Music
Song: Dystopia
Artist: Per Kiilstofte
License: Creative Commons
Images
'Altar Call', Michael Starlight
https://www.flickr.com/photos/skybree...
CC by 2.0
‘LEFT BEHIND’ AUTHOR TIM LAHAYE WENT HOME TO BE WITH THE LORD TODAY
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/left-...
For contact with the channel, please email: [email protected]
Category
Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
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