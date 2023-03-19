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The False Awakening Is Here - The Devil's Playbook Exposed
An epic compilation, lined up to expose the satanic symbolisms, agendas & mystery schools hidden within various ancient religions & new age teachings, promoted by the entertainment industry and by disinformation agents.
Looking at proof of how mystical religions and new age are not only demonic, but worships the serpent from Eden.
What if we all have convulsions when we are in deep meditation... and we just don't know it?
Why is equilibrium so important to the occult? Why do they constant need to balancing the opposites? What does balance have to do with being trannies?
When one think about it, there can only be a "higher self" or "ascended masters" only when one relinquishes their domain over spirits, lowering one self to that of worms in the earth.
#Biblical #FallenOnes #FaggotTrannyPriests #Transhumanism #PredictiveProgramming
SOURCE:
SHAKING MY HEAD PRODUCTIONS