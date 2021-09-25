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Misty Isle Farm LGBTPB elites' pedophile cannibal orgy party human meat farm puts meat in your food
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499 views • September 25, 2021
The Nazi 4th Reich is abducting children from their homes, and converting them into super soldiers. Joseph Powell was one of the children kept at the Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Stewart black nobility family’s Seattle billionaire Thomas J. Stewart’s “Misty Isle Farms.” They buy huge estates on islands, so that the human specie populace will not hear all the screams of terror and pain from the children. Hillary Clinton’s communist Satanists and Donald Trump’s Nazi “Black Sun” Satanists are working together, because at the Misty Isle Farm child brothels, they were working together and raping together. Satanist Thomas J. Stewart’s henchman Pete von Reichbauer, who is a 7th district councillor politician, is also a Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich reptilian hybrid Satanist SS officer. The underground dungeons were run by reptilian Nazi SS officers. These reptilian hybrid Satanist globalist elites disguise as Christians, and they were feeding the Boy Scouts on the island with the leftover human meat of the raped sacrificed children. All the black-hooded pedophile cannibal globalist elite Satanists were Pleiadian Draco Mantis reptilian hybrids, who run planet earth as the globalist elites, and who serve the Draco reptilian chimera aliens made from the “Garden of Eden snake” genes and human genes that are the “Genesis 3:15 seed of the serpent.” These Illuminati 501c3 pastors were selected and ordained by Satan Lucifer specifically for their ability to be spiritually blind and uncaring about others and cowardly traitors who remain silent because they do not want to be hung from the “predator alien” trees upside down, and skinned alive, and their organs eaten alive, and their children confiscated by the CPS as child sex slaves for the elites and their leftover human meat thrown into the restaurant and supermarket food. They and their religious Christian freak horde church members have the blood of 8 million children and many more unregistered children in the human meat farms on earth and other planets and imported foreign children on their hands, because they condone this evil by their silence. These pastors and millions of religious Christian freak hordes are reprobate degenerates, who only care about themselves and their reputations and their family and their money and their safety and their church donations. They do not care about God’s honor and self-sacrificial love and faith in him. This is also why they redefine hundreds of Bible verses. Have nothing to do with the religious Christian freaks, dear brethren, lest you get destroyed with them. Speak forth 100% of God’s truth and teach the original non-redefined Bible verses, so that everyone will come to try to kill you and your family, and everyone will think you are a lunatic, and everyone will leave you in disgust and anger, because Jesus gave his life for you on the cross so that you may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. When your life turns into a living nightmare and horror, and you lose everything including all your family, you will be cleansed of all this filthy apostate degenerate reprobate religious heart, and delivered from your brain-dead mental-retard religious Christian condition, so that you may have the fullness of Christ and the true riches of walking with him. Do it now! Now, now, now! So that all hell will break loose on you. The pastors will never teach you this, because they want your donations and money. Many of them are not even humans, but they are non-human Satanists.
They are opening up wormhole portals at hundreds of places like Misty Isle Farm and many fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits are coming through them
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
They are opening up wormhole portals at hundreds of places like Misty Isle Farm and many fallen angel devils and nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits are coming through them
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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