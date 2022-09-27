Russia Ukraine Updates
September 26, 2022
Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants from Africa and the Middle East are approaching the Turkish city of Edirne, calling themselves the "Convoy of Light".
They storm the border with Greece and move north through the Balkans. The final destination is the countries of Western Europe, mainly Germany.
In total, up to ten such "convoys" can be formed this fall.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1liuxx-tens-of-thousands-of-illegal-immigrants-from-africa-and-the-middle-east.html
