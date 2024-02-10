Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ford Loses $5 Billion Profit From EVs in 2023
channel image
Money Talk$
1 Subscribers
101 views
Published a day ago

Ford lost $5 billion dollars from bad EV sales and is expected to Lose another $5 billion in 2024.  The idea to give us only one option in buying cars.  EV or none, as there will eventually be no more gas cars anymore

Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsbusinessautofinance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket