Believe in Miracles - Miracles Are Real

Believe in Miracles

This video is a follow up of a miracle that was caught on tape that drastically changed the life of Mark. His spine was crushed in a boating accident that did not leave him paralyzed, but instead, left him in constant pain and limited mobility. Then, a Born Again Christian prayed for him to be healed in the Name of Jesus and his back was/is healed.



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