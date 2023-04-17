Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ENG Subs Dr. Richard Moskowitz - Outspoken Critic of Vaccine Program
24 views
channel image
Vaccine Choice Canada
Published 18 hours ago |
ENG Subtitles - June 2022 Interview - Dr. Richard Moskowitz is a family physician of 50 years. He has authored five books including the highly acclaimed "Vaccines: A Reappraisal". As an outspoken critic of the vaccine program for decades, his warnings about the lack of transparency by government agencies who assess vaccine safety and efficacy are more relevant today than ever.

********************************

Vaccine Choice Canada is Canada’s oldest and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization. 
Stay informed by joining today: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/

HELP OTHERS by sharing our Vaccine Regret link with loved ones/colleagues/health care providers, everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/

Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/

You can find our videos on:
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243


Keywords
vaccine choice canadaeng subtitles richard moskowitzcritic of vaccine program

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket