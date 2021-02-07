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The Trinity. Mind, Body, & Soul!
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30 views • February 07, 2021
3 parts brought together at the right frequencies brings forth elevated energy levels, elevated potential, and elevated consciousness. Our souls have been given unalienable rights and our energy is within our choices. We can give it all away for the fear we’ve been deceived to believe or we can utilize it for the greater good.
Know thyself from the surface to the depths. Love, joy, confidence and peace are among the treasures you will discover!
#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #takebackthepower #energy #consciousness #light #knowthyself #inward #journey #explore #depths #wander #wonder #learn #study #observe #mind #body #soul #transcend #potential #health #trust #faith #trinity #connect #reach
Know thyself from the surface to the depths. Love, joy, confidence and peace are among the treasures you will discover!
#channelofevolution #shubyphilosophy #takebackthepower #energy #consciousness #light #knowthyself #inward #journey #explore #depths #wander #wonder #learn #study #observe #mind #body #soul #transcend #potential #health #trust #faith #trinity #connect #reach
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