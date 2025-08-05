BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Natasha Hausdorff: This Rule DESTROYS the ‘Israel Is an Occupier’ LIE
Jerusalem Cats
Jerusalem Cats
916 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 1 day ago

Posted 25May2025 Stand Tall Israel:

Is Israel really an occupier — or has international law been deliberately misrepresented for decades? In this explosive presentation, barrister Natasha Hausdorff, Director of UK Lawyers for Israel, exposes the legal truth about Israel’s borders, sovereignty, and the myth of occupation. Hausdorff introduces the principle of uti possidetis juris — a foundational rule in international law — and explains why Israel’s borders are legally valid, not disputed, and why the term “annexation” is legally incorrect. She dismantles the widespread misuse of UN resolutions, reveals why the West Bank and East Jerusalem are not “occupied territories,” and argues that Israel cannot occupy its own land. 💥 If you’ve ever heard claims like: “Israel is violating international law” “The settlements are illegal” “Israel annexed Palestinian territory” ...this is the video you need to watch.

Keywords
israelinternational lawoccupied territoriesuti possidetis jurisun resolutionsnatasha hausdorff
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy