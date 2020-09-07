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Til Politikere ENTEN ELLER - vælg side før vejs ende!
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7 views • September 07, 2020
2. september 2020
Published at 20:08 UTC on September 4th, 2020.
Creatrix13 | The Human Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDcUakYW8utT/
Links til tankevækkende budskaber:
1. "Ramløse Skole: Bevis på hvem politikere beskytter (læs: tjener)!": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiLMKHx7K0I
2. Tysk advokat Dr. Reiner Fuellmich om PCR Test: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2dwctgxFeqh/
3. "CHILDREN: Predictive Programming ~ The 2012 Olympics...": https://www.bitchute.com/video/VcJtWXTBauYN/
4. Interviews med Lektor Sianette Kwee om hele det trådløse samfund fra 2006 & 2010. Video nr. 5 på listen er begge interviews i en lang video: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAC53C0B6C78E22CA
5. APPELLEN - fra året før Danmark kørte helt af sporet... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBQJ6MaTJMo&;list=PL2HHbLCbGLprSQznoLHPeLc9_QKDiVCuA&index=8&t=0s
6. DE UBEKVEMME SANDHEDER - interview med journalist Per-Aslak Ertresvåg fra 2007: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFB9C72948155887A
7. DET ULTIMATIVE JUSTITSMORD: https://youtu.be/My3tciIcz1Q
Download bøger og dokumenter via http://www.Greennews.dk
Published at 20:08 UTC on September 4th, 2020.
Creatrix13 | The Human Project
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yDcUakYW8utT/
Links til tankevækkende budskaber:
1. "Ramløse Skole: Bevis på hvem politikere beskytter (læs: tjener)!": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiLMKHx7K0I
2. Tysk advokat Dr. Reiner Fuellmich om PCR Test: https://www.bitchute.com/video/J2dwctgxFeqh/
3. "CHILDREN: Predictive Programming ~ The 2012 Olympics...": https://www.bitchute.com/video/VcJtWXTBauYN/
4. Interviews med Lektor Sianette Kwee om hele det trådløse samfund fra 2006 & 2010. Video nr. 5 på listen er begge interviews i en lang video: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAC53C0B6C78E22CA
5. APPELLEN - fra året før Danmark kørte helt af sporet... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jBQJ6MaTJMo&;list=PL2HHbLCbGLprSQznoLHPeLc9_QKDiVCuA&index=8&t=0s
6. DE UBEKVEMME SANDHEDER - interview med journalist Per-Aslak Ertresvåg fra 2007: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFB9C72948155887A
7. DET ULTIMATIVE JUSTITSMORD: https://youtu.be/My3tciIcz1Q
Download bøger og dokumenter via http://www.Greennews.dk
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