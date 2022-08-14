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How Safe Are Stablecoins Part 3 – Crypto & Commodity Collateralized Coins
ScottCBusiness
ScottCBusiness
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24 views • August 14, 2022

The question we aim to answer is how safe and stable are stablecoins? We will be covering crypto and commodity backed stablecoins in this episode. Are stablecoins backed by cryptocurrencies or gold any better than fiat or algorithmic stablecoins?

Well, the answer depends on what you want. If you are looking for something pegged to the dollar, you may have a better time with fiat backed stablecoins. If you want to stay in the realm of crypto but you want a coin that’s more stable to use for buying things, a crypto collateralized coin like DAI may be a good option for you. If you want something backed by a commodity and simply want exposure in crypto to real world assets like gold, you can invest in something like PAXG or XAUT.

Do you hold any crypto collateralized or commodity backed stablecoins? Do you trust that they are backed 100%? Do you trust any of these entities? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!

*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. What you see, hear, or read is my personal opinion, and any statements made are based on my views and should not be misconstrued as fact. My crypto portfolio may or may not be simulated*


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