[90-Day Protest Live Broadcast Highlights] 12/12/2022 There Are Also Chinese Communist Collaborators Like LUC in Japan

https://gnews.org/articles/591516
摘要：12/12/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters from Japan continue to protest against CCP and its accomplice, Paul Hastings at Roppongi, Tokyo. There are Chinese Communist collaborators like Luc in Japan as well. The CCP uses these people to influence Japan's national policy. In Japan, they are called traitors. The evil claws of the CCP have reached our feet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.