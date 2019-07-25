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How Much Coffee Do We Use In the Garden? Coffee Grounds for Garden
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40 views • July 25, 2019
It turns out that we use way more used coffee grounds in our garden than I thought. Though we've been using them for years, I've never done the simple math to estimate how much we use over the course of a year, and my previous guesstimates were much too low.
OYR is all about growing a lot of food on a little land using sustainable organic methods, while keeping costs and labor at a minimum. Emphasis is placed on improving soil quality with compost, mulch, and compost tea. No store-bought fertilizers, soil amendments, pesticides, compost activators, etc. are used.
OYR is all about growing a lot of food on a little land using sustainable organic methods, while keeping costs and labor at a minimum. Emphasis is placed on improving soil quality with compost, mulch, and compost tea. No store-bought fertilizers, soil amendments, pesticides, compost activators, etc. are used.
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