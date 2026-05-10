CTP (20260513 S3EMaySpecial4) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Angel Giacomo Military Fiction BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EMaySpecial4) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Inside The Jackson MacKenzie Chronicles With Author Angel Giacomo

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We sit down with author Angel Giacomo to trace the real-life roots of her military fiction and how a trauma-shaped lead character turns into a full universe of connected standalones. Along the way we geek out on Theodore Roosevelt history, West Point details, book awards, and the strange way a simple joke can unlock a real lesson.

• Angel’s Oklahoma background and the online author connection

• The Jackson MacKenzie Chronicles trilogy and the larger character web

• Using POW and Vietnam-era inspiration to write trauma with respect

• Golden Feather and the meaning behind the eagle feather tradition

• Book awards, nominations, and what they signal in a massive market

• The Shadowlands series and a Roosevelt descendant as main character

• A neighbor’s ghost question that sparks a new story direction

• Dual Convergence: Witness To History and blending memory with history

• The Kettle Hill origin story and why names matter in research

• Publishing skepticism, query letters, and being “too close” to a subject

• Total books published and the unexpected family cookbook project

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