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CTP (20260513 S3EMaySpecial4) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Angel Giacomo Military Fiction BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP (S3EMaySpecial4) BooksAuthorsWeekMay2026 Inside The Jackson MacKenzie Chronicles With Author Angel Giacomo

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We sit down with author Angel Giacomo to trace the real-life roots of her military fiction and how a trauma-shaped lead character turns into a full universe of connected standalones. Along the way we geek out on Theodore Roosevelt history, West Point details, book awards, and the strange way a simple joke can unlock a real lesson.

• Angel’s Oklahoma background and the online author connection

• The Jackson MacKenzie Chronicles trilogy and the larger character web

• Using POW and Vietnam-era inspiration to write trauma with respect

• Golden Feather and the meaning behind the eagle feather tradition

• Book awards, nominations, and what they signal in a massive market

• The Shadowlands series and a Roosevelt descendant as main character

• A neighbor’s ghost question that sparks a new story direction

• Dual Convergence: Witness To History and blending memory with history

• The Kettle Hill origin story and why names matter in research

• Publishing skepticism, query letters, and being “too close” to a subject

• Total books published and the unexpected family cookbook project

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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