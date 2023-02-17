The HighWire with Del Bigtree (02/16/23)
UNSILENCED-
On The Ground in Ohio: Environmental Experts Investigate the Disastrous Impacts of the Ohio Chemical Disaster; Damar Hamlin and the Silence Heard Around The World; Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Attacked?; A Revolution for Non-Speakers and the Nation Ignites with the Documentary, ‘Spellers,’ Coming Soon
Guests; Kristen Meghan Kelly, Tammy Clark, Jamie Handley, JB Handley
