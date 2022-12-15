Create New Account
Dr. Group, Alex Jones, David Knight & Anthony G. - OxyPowder & Solutions For Toxin Overload -
CrazyPablo
Published 17 hours ago |

( References & Links In Discription )


www.banned.video

__

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup


https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Oxypowder%20&page=1&uploaded=all&duration=all&sort=best_result&type=all&quality=all&channelPage=1

__

https://naturalsociety.com

__

https://www.thedavidknightshow.com/

__


( Helpful Links - )


Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doc. - https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/1157576/4286300-episode-3-the-amazing-wild-oregano?t=0
__
  https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4296439/
__

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4960162/
__

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4960173/
__

 https://www.healthhype.com/digestive-hormones-chemicals-that-control-digestion.html
__
  B12 - Test Results After No Supplementation -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=blDEuO7I99c
__ 

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/veterinary-science-and-veterinary-medicine/exocrine-system
__
 
https://rumble.com/v1244uu-the-health-benefits-of-holy-basil-tulsi-june-5th-2015.html
__
  Stanford -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XNWQyCvkNJQ
__

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6615897/

 __

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-020-0756-3

__

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3566541/ 

__

https://www.fitday.com/fitness-articles/nutrition/healthy-eating/5-health-benefits-of-the-peppermint-herb.html

__

Hormones, and Health | Dr. Neal Barnard of PCRM -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nt-2Lw9qHso&t=1402s

__

The Motivational Doc. -

https://m.youtube.com/shorts/x0HBhzhu6xg

__

I have tried the global healing liver cleanse many years ago it did work . I cannot have mushrooms, large amounts of oliveoil or applecider vinigar so i have not tried it agan yet mabey i will be able to in the future. Im working on another video about what has helped me. Cheers!

For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Many Common Foods, Supplements , Essential Oils Are Harmful To Pets  & Can Be Fatal To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinary Professional Before Directly Or indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance .

( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or online service. )

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
