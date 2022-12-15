Dr. Group, Alex Jones, David Knight & Anthony G. - OxyPowder & Solutions For Toxin Overload

( References & Links In Discription )
__
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Oxypowder%20&page=1&uploaded=all&duration=all&sort=best_result&type=all&quality=all&channelPage=1
__
__
https://www.thedavidknightshow.com/
__
( Helpful Links - )
Dr. Cass Ingram The Wilderness Doc. - https://cassingram.buzzsprout.com/1157576/4286300-episode-3-the-amazing-wild-oregano?t=0
__
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4296439/
__
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4960162/
__
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4960173/
__
https://www.healthhype.com/digestive-hormones-chemicals-that-control-digestion.html
__
B12 - Test Results After No Supplementation -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=blDEuO7I99c
__
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/veterinary-science-and-veterinary-medicine/exocrine-system
__
https://rumble.com/v1244uu-the-health-benefits-of-holy-basil-tulsi-june-5th-2015.html
__
Stanford -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XNWQyCvkNJQ
__
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6615897/
__
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41398-020-0756-3
__
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3566541/
__
https://www.fitday.com/fitness-articles/nutrition/healthy-eating/5-health-benefits-of-the-peppermint-herb.html
__
Hormones, and Health | Dr. Neal Barnard of PCRM -
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=nt-2Lw9qHso&t=1402s
__
The Motivational Doc. -
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/x0HBhzhu6xg
__
I have tried the global healing liver cleanse many years ago it did work
. I cannot have mushrooms, large amounts of oliveoil or applecider
vinigar so i have not tried it agan yet mabey i will be able to in the
future. Im working on another video about what has helped me. Cheers!
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Many Common Foods, Supplements , Essential Oils Are Harmful To Pets & Can Be Fatal To Pets Please Consult A Licensed Veterinary Professional Before Directly Or indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance .
( I am not financially affiliated with
any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded
to promote or distribute any information, product or online service. )
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.