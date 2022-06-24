Putin's Palace. History of the world's largest bribe.

This video is for all of you that have illusions of Putin saving you from the NWO--I still can't wrap my head around the logic that links Putin's bombardment and destruction of so many people and so much property with fighting the NWO. Putin obviously cares about no one but Putin and those close to him. You'll have to watch this on that Tube platform to turn on CC so that you can understand the enormity of what this guy has pilfered from the Russian people. Of course many Russians expect this behavior from their Czar and would do the same if they were in his shoes. But that is life in a totalitarian state.



You can watch more of Navalny's videos which document the extreme wealth of even those surrounding Putin, Medvedev is one prime example. By the way, Navalny has been imprisoned in Russia and has recently been moved to an extreme prison with the hardest of hardened criminals.