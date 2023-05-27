Quo Vadis





May 26, 2023





In this video we share God the Father's Message to Mystic Valentina Papagna for May 4, 2023.





The following are the words of Valentina on her message from God on sinful humanity:





This morning while I was praying, suddenly, the angel came and said,

“Come with me.

There is something you should know.”





Immediately I thought I would be going to Purgatory.





Suddenly, the angel and I found ourselves in the presence of God the Father.





God the Father said, “My daughter, come close to Me.





Sit next to Me.





I want to tell you how sad I Am to watch this humanity in this world so full of sinful deeds; rioting, destruction, killing and selfishness.





In human hearts, there is nothing but hate.





There is no love or compassion for anyone anymore.





So selfish is humanity.”





“I just don’t know what to do with this sinful humanity.





All of this brings humanity to self-destruction and closer to the Chastisement, that I keep delaying.”





God the Father was holding my hand and was so sad and said, “My daughter Valentina, please console Me and tell My children to pray for peace and reconciliation between the nations and the leaders of the world.”





“Tell people to take My messages and warnings seriously and to stop offending Me.





Never before was there so much evil in the world as there is now.”





God the Father was so sad.





I have never seen Him so sad.





On May 2, 2023 Valentina had the following vision of Our Lady:





In the morning, when I was praying The Angelus, the Blessed Mary Most Holy came and said, “In Heaven, I am very big, but on earth, I am very small.





In Heaven, I am showered with beautiful flowers, especially in this month of May but on earth, I am hardly recognised.”





“I still love my children, and I pray for all of them for their salvation.”





In a vision, the Blessed Mother showed me how big and tall in Heaven she is, and I saw her being showered with the most beautiful, colourful flowers.





The height that she showed me of herself in Heaven represents how highly honoured she is in Heaven.





She is loved and honoured by all Heavenly Saints. On earth, she showed me how tiny she is.





Thank you, Blessed Mother, Queen of the Holy Rosary, Queen of the Month of May, which is her favourite month.





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Father Valerian Jenko O F M.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPEQR9PCAjA