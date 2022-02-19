Vaccines for Selective Breeding of DESIGNER CITIZEN-SLAVES

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Read this outstanding article: https://worldwarvax.blogspot.com/2022/02/the-global-elite-dedicated-to-evil-and.html
Klaus Schwab and gene editing as part of the Global Currency Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) https://youtu.be/AMwjFANK51E
Short Documentary on Hitler's "Lebensborn" Selective Breeding Program: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ALEENKmQidc