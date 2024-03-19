China, Cash, and Corporations - Are You A Traitor?

In this episode we tackle the hot-button issue of voting integrity, debate the wisdom of a staggered primary system, and explore the thorny implications of China's economic entanglement with the U.S.





We dive into the staggering national debt, and discuss the controversial TikTok ban, and its First Amendment ramifications.





Top Takeaways





**Scrutiny of the Primary System:** There is a critical examination of the U.S. presidential primary system, questioning the efficacy of staggered dates versus a single primary day. The early primaries' influence on the eventual nominee and the diminishing impact of later primaries are contemplated, opening a discussion on potential system reform.





**Election Integrity Concerns:** The hosts raise alarms about instances of illegal voting practices, emphasizing the ethical responsibility to uphold the law despite political ideologies. They also express concern about noncitizens being appointed to election boards and how illegal immigrants could influence congressional redistricting.





**China's Economic Entanglement:** The hosts grapple with the complexity of the U.S. and China's economic relations, stressing the risks of intellectual property theft by China and debating the role of the federal government in mitigating investment risks in regards to China-affiliated corporations.





**Government Oversight of Investments:** The episode sparks debate over the extent to which the federal government should regulate investments, especially those tied to national adversaries, and the repercussions of divestment for both individual investors and the broader economy.





**Housing Market Dynamics:** The conversation identifies multiple factors contributing to housing affordability issues, including inflation, high-interest rates, and land regulation. The complications of transforming housing into a commodity are critiqued.





**Retirement and Social Security Crisis:** Norm, Steve, and Brett address the precarious state of retirement planning in the face of a diminishing workforce and increased national debt. They discuss the challenges that lie ahead for Social Security and retirement benefits, linking it to broader budgetary inaction in Washington.





**Right-to-Work Implications:** The real-life case of Denise Kogar in Ohio is used as an example of an individual standing up against mandatory union dues, highlighting the implications of being a right-to-work state.





**The Dilemma of Banning TikTok:** The hosts delve deeply into the implications of government intervention in free speech and the potential ban on TikTok, exploring the balance between national security, censorship, and preserving the First Amendment rights.





**Voter's Responsibility:** Episodes of voter remorse and the transition from absentee voting being an exception to a norm raise questions about the electorate's responsibility. The hosts stress the significance of informed and deliberate voting, referencing survey results that reveal a troubling trend of intentional lawbreaking in absentee voting.





Memorable Moments





00:00 House vote bans TikTok over Chinese ownership.





16:31 Free society permits speech, faces potential destruction.





24:56 Desire to understand court decisions on 5th Amendment.





27:03 Chinese manufacturers steal intellectual property from US.





32:22 Former UFC wrestler saves parents from fire.





38:05 Tornado warning disbelief leads to realization.





44:38 Voter remorse in New Hampshire and other states.





49:25 Survey found 40% admit to voter fraud.





56:28 Debate over counting illegal immigrants in districts.





59:36 Urgent call for fiscal responsibility in politics.





01:03:49 Morgan Stanley warns of potential US dollar crash.





01:09:37 Ohio right-to-work law allows opting out.





www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio





Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com/





CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.