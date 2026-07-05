First-Degree vs Second-Degree Murder in Calgary

What is the difference between first-degree and second-degree murder in Calgary? Both are among the most serious criminal charges in Canada, but the legal classification can affect what the Crown must prove, the defence strategy, and parole ineligibility consequences.

In this video, CH Advocacy explains the difference between planned and deliberate murder, second-degree murder, key evidence issues, and how a Calgary criminal defence lawyer may challenge intent, identity, causation, planning, forensic evidence, digital records, witness reliability, and police conduct.