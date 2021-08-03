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1 of 3 Revelations (Illuminati in Hollywood)
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43 views • August 03, 2021
(1/3) Hollywood insiders: Revelations(Part 1) delves in the "Men in Black" films and their connection to John Keel's "The Mothman Prophecies." It explores excerpts from Keel's book that speak of giant bats, UFOs, Men in Black, and vampires.
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