Pets in Love
Nov 5, 2023
#animals #animalrescue #dogrescue
He lost the most precious thing in his life, poor puppy cried for his pitiful fate
Credit to: dariya___panasenko
At 1 month old, the puppy tried to climb the stairs. with his hind legs paralyzed since childhood, he had no way to move normally. His name is Chuck! Chuck tried very hard to survive until now. His mother no longer cared for him, and the rescue team could not find his family.
