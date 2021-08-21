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J.S.Bach, Arioso from CANTATA BWV 156 -- Ruth Ann Scanzillo, cello and piano
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42 views • August 21, 2021
Ruth Ann Scanzillo, cello and piano. AF of M Local #17
recorded August 21, 2021 using Garageband for the piano track, then Photobooth for the cello track ( and, said process the reason why you cannot see me throughout, as the Macbook was positioned on the baby grand for easy access to the Start/Stop buttons!) The cover photo was from a Christmas concert of the Young Peoples' Chorus of Erie at Our Lady of Peace Church, Erie, Pennsylvania.
recorded August 21, 2021 using Garageband for the piano track, then Photobooth for the cello track ( and, said process the reason why you cannot see me throughout, as the Macbook was positioned on the baby grand for easy access to the Start/Stop buttons!) The cover photo was from a Christmas concert of the Young Peoples' Chorus of Erie at Our Lady of Peace Church, Erie, Pennsylvania.
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