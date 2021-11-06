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Part 5 of 6 – Jozy Ball’s Sighting of a Massive Triangular UFO
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34 views • November 06, 2021
Jozy Ball shares her amazing experience seeing a football field sized triangular UFO 100 feet above her head.
20:00 Brian supports Tom Delong at, To The Stars Academy.
Then, Brian describes genuine remote viewers, Pat Price, Ingo Swann, Paul Elder and Robert Monroe.
25:30 – Brian disses Carl Sagan.
31:00 Maybe George Adamski in the 1950s was a genuine contactee of aliens.
We met on Oct. 23, 2021 with the Positive Alien Agenda Meetup group at:
https://www.meetup.com/alien-agendas-meetup-group/ .
COMMENTS:
NiggiRedStateMemesSpace Doritos and sheit.
INDY OSKARSNo one was gassed in WWII except lice.Herr Hitler did not rid us of the Gew-problem, sadly
INDY OSKARSHey Marta is back ! @26:00
INDY OSKARS"They prevent you from photographing them"Says who ? And who are ´they´ ?Lots of fairy-tale stuff around this Alien-sh₶smells heavily of new-age sh₶.
INDY, countless UFO experiencers report that they were somehow prevented from taking a photo of the
INDY OSKARSBrian has never seen an alien but he ´believes´ in themHey Brian Christmas time is a coming do you still believein Santa Clause although you´ve never seen him ?
INDY OSKARSSamDownerIf so then Irene Zisblat isn´t a Gew I mean sh₶ting diamonds, what kind ofa lying story is that ? Or being thrown several feet up into the air and overa fence into a railroad car and not one bone broken ? A holocaust miracle !
INDY OSKARSI GAVE UP ON "DEAD-END ALIEN/UFO VIDEOS" A LONG TIME AGO.
Because all our governments want to suppress the disclosure of the truth about UFOs and aliens, they put out disinfo for the purpose of obfuscating this reality and confusing the public.
How do you tell who is a disinfo agent, who is telling the truth and who is revealing only part of the truth because they are under threat? Who is taking advantage of the immense interest in UFOs to make money on the lecture circuit and get famous with sensational stories that are lies or half truths?
Are the best, most genuine people being sidelined and not invited to major UFO conferences, in favour of people who tow the line?
Here are some links for study:
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2014/03/real-ufos-and-real-disinformation/
http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/
http://wanttoknow.info/g/disinformation-agents
http://oregonmufon.com/PDFs/UFODisinformation.pdf
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_cointelpro07.htm
Please copy and share my videos wherever you like!
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
20:00 Brian supports Tom Delong at, To The Stars Academy.
Then, Brian describes genuine remote viewers, Pat Price, Ingo Swann, Paul Elder and Robert Monroe.
25:30 – Brian disses Carl Sagan.
31:00 Maybe George Adamski in the 1950s was a genuine contactee of aliens.
We met on Oct. 23, 2021 with the Positive Alien Agenda Meetup group at:
https://www.meetup.com/alien-agendas-meetup-group/ .
COMMENTS:
NiggiRedStateMemesSpace Doritos and sheit.
INDY OSKARSNo one was gassed in WWII except lice.Herr Hitler did not rid us of the Gew-problem, sadly
INDY OSKARSHey Marta is back ! @26:00
INDY OSKARS"They prevent you from photographing them"Says who ? And who are ´they´ ?Lots of fairy-tale stuff around this Alien-sh₶smells heavily of new-age sh₶.
INDY, countless UFO experiencers report that they were somehow prevented from taking a photo of the
INDY OSKARSBrian has never seen an alien but he ´believes´ in themHey Brian Christmas time is a coming do you still believein Santa Clause although you´ve never seen him ?
INDY OSKARSSamDownerIf so then Irene Zisblat isn´t a Gew I mean sh₶ting diamonds, what kind ofa lying story is that ? Or being thrown several feet up into the air and overa fence into a railroad car and not one bone broken ? A holocaust miracle !
INDY OSKARSI GAVE UP ON "DEAD-END ALIEN/UFO VIDEOS" A LONG TIME AGO.
Because all our governments want to suppress the disclosure of the truth about UFOs and aliens, they put out disinfo for the purpose of obfuscating this reality and confusing the public.
How do you tell who is a disinfo agent, who is telling the truth and who is revealing only part of the truth because they are under threat? Who is taking advantage of the immense interest in UFOs to make money on the lecture circuit and get famous with sensational stories that are lies or half truths?
Are the best, most genuine people being sidelined and not invited to major UFO conferences, in favour of people who tow the line?
Here are some links for study:
https://mysteriousuniverse.org/2014/03/real-ufos-and-real-disinformation/
http://entityart.co.uk/controlled-opposition-david-wilcock-corey-goode-darryl-anka-bashar-benjamin-fulford-cobra-edward-snowden-julian-assange-trump-putin-ufology-alternative-media-psyop/
http://wanttoknow.info/g/disinformation-agents
http://oregonmufon.com/PDFs/UFODisinformation.pdf
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/esp_cointelpro07.htm
Please copy and share my videos wherever you like!
Phone in to my live Revolution Radio Show at US #1-603-635-4946 every Tuesday 6-8 pm EST https://revolution.radio/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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