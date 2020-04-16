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(Video 33) CDC Exposed - Millions of Americans Given Cancer via Polio Vax & Thalidomide
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45 views • April 16, 2020
Polio has not gone away &
Stanley Plotkin MD in his epic 9 hour deposition relates how Monkey DNA (and human dna from an aborted fetus and other animals, mercury, aluminum and other metals and chemicals which can absorb 56/6g microwaves also) was used and brought cancerous symptoms to those who had polio vaccinations. (see here https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/) His testimony is 9 hours but can be viewed at video time stamp periods Jan 11 2018, 17 : 05 & 17 : 12 fwd to show the Vaccine Hoax.The Polio vaccinations led to this https://www.projectcensored.org/12-millions-of-americans-received-contami Modern Alchemy see Videos 9 & 10 also like the Corona Virus.You can also see abridged testimony at 40 mins here https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9nAbvS05837/
See also the lancet article of 2004 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-67360416746-9/fulltext
and Polio not eradicated just renamed https://healthfreedomidaho.org/the-eradication-of-polio/?fbclid=IwAR1dA11YHQCaSpb7CXa5mxwE-F7J4w4ro27T2Rkp7iSzrtV3Riy9u60NWf8 or here again not eradicated just redefined https://thevaccinereaction.org/2015/07/polio-wasnt-vanquished-it-was-redefined/?fbclid=IwAR2vitaidwTs0jR1slqqwV359QOmnm1gniGVSmKpQ422tDbe2EllZhKp0yI
Aslo the bizarre story of Dr. Mary's Monkey https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ5-liXcXLI&list=PL1JLD3B5FwvwRMT3TWrwGfn6lUhKLL2uk and the hint of Monkey dna in the film Outbreak https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgZ5goJibn0
The Thalidomide horror is still an open investigation https://helix.northwestern.edu/article/thalidomide-tragedy-lessons-drug-safety-and-regulation or see here https://www.healtheuropa.eu/thalidomide-the-story-of-the-most-notorious-drug-continues/93958/ or here again https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4737249/ ( & see next video 34)
Stanley Plotkin MD in his epic 9 hour deposition relates how Monkey DNA (and human dna from an aborted fetus and other animals, mercury, aluminum and other metals and chemicals which can absorb 56/6g microwaves also) was used and brought cancerous symptoms to those who had polio vaccinations. (see here https://www.bitchute.com/video/EvtgnDS1yw6N/) His testimony is 9 hours but can be viewed at video time stamp periods Jan 11 2018, 17 : 05 & 17 : 12 fwd to show the Vaccine Hoax.The Polio vaccinations led to this https://www.projectcensored.org/12-millions-of-americans-received-contami Modern Alchemy see Videos 9 & 10 also like the Corona Virus.You can also see abridged testimony at 40 mins here https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z9nAbvS05837/
See also the lancet article of 2004 https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-67360416746-9/fulltext
and Polio not eradicated just renamed https://healthfreedomidaho.org/the-eradication-of-polio/?fbclid=IwAR1dA11YHQCaSpb7CXa5mxwE-F7J4w4ro27T2Rkp7iSzrtV3Riy9u60NWf8 or here again not eradicated just redefined https://thevaccinereaction.org/2015/07/polio-wasnt-vanquished-it-was-redefined/?fbclid=IwAR2vitaidwTs0jR1slqqwV359QOmnm1gniGVSmKpQ422tDbe2EllZhKp0yI
Aslo the bizarre story of Dr. Mary's Monkey https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GZ5-liXcXLI&list=PL1JLD3B5FwvwRMT3TWrwGfn6lUhKLL2uk and the hint of Monkey dna in the film Outbreak https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AgZ5goJibn0
The Thalidomide horror is still an open investigation https://helix.northwestern.edu/article/thalidomide-tragedy-lessons-drug-safety-and-regulation or see here https://www.healtheuropa.eu/thalidomide-the-story-of-the-most-notorious-drug-continues/93958/ or here again https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4737249/ ( & see next video 34)
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