Latest-prophecy-news-watch-headlines Thursday June 25Th, 2026

****ARTICLE LINKS****





Are We Watching The Birth Pains Increase? 3 Major Earthquakes In 24hrs

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10152





Socialists Aren't Joining The Democratic Party - They're Taking It Over

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10151





What AI Is Revealing About America

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10150





How Britain Enabled The Abuse Of Thousands Of Its Own Children

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10149





The Great Deletion: Christianity Vanishes From American History

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10145





Gaza Or Manhattan? Fifth Graders Pretend To Be Shot Over Politics

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10144





Americans' Approval of Artificial Intelligence Is Plummeting

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10143





Gen Z Wants Marriage But Doesn’t Know Why

https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10142







