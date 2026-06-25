Latest-prophecy-news-watch-headlines Thursday June 25Th, 2026

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Are We Watching The Birth Pains Increase? 3 Major Earthquakes In 24hrs
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10152
Socialists Aren't Joining The Democratic Party - They're Taking It Over
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10151
What AI Is Revealing About America
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10150
How Britain Enabled The Abuse Of Thousands Of Its Own Children
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10149
The Great Deletion: Christianity Vanishes From American History
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10145
Gaza Or Manhattan? Fifth Graders Pretend To Be Shot Over Politics
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10144
Americans' Approval of Artificial Intelligence Is Plummeting
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10143
Gen Z Wants Marriage But Doesn’t Know Why
https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=10142