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Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 15, 2023
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25 views • August 16, 2023

Quo Vadis


August 16, 2023


In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for August 15, 2023.


Dear children, I am your Mother Elevated to Heaven in Body and Soul.


Tell everyone that God is in a hurry and that the moment of the great return has come.


Turn away from the world and live ye turned towards Paradise, for which you were uniquely created.


I have come from Heaven to take you to Heaven.


Do not be afraid, for My Jesus is with you.


Whatever happens, stand firm in the defence of the truth.


You are walking into a future where false doctrines will be embraced and the Sacred will be despised.


Valuable treasures will be handed over to the enemies and the men and women of faith will weep and mourn.


Pray.


Only by the power of prayer can you achieve victory.


You will still see horrors in the House of God, but do not turn you away from the truth.


Alongside the brave soldiers in cassocks, fight in defence of the teachings of the Gospel and the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.


Onward, without fear!


This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.


I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Stay in peace.


Our Lady's message to Pedro on December 11, 2021 was similar to this recent message.


The words of Our Lady to Pedro follow here:


Dear children, do not allow the flame of faith to go out within you.


There is no victory without the Cross.


You are heading towards a future of great trials. Seek strength in Jesus. In Him is your victory.


Humanity is heading for the abyss of self-destruction that men have prepared by their own hands.


I suffer because of what is coming for you.


Give Me your hands and I will lead you to Him who is your only Way, Truth, and Life.


I know each of you by name, and I have come from Heaven to help you.


You will yet have long years of hard trials, but I will be with you.


Courage!


The Lord will wipe away your tears, and you will see the Mighty Hand of God at work.


Onward!


This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.


Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.


I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.


Amen.


Be at peace.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2WhaEkdj8A

Keywords
jesuschristianscatholicparadisevictoryprayvirgin marypower of prayerno fearweepfalse doctrinesvisionaryour ladymournqueen of peacegreat returnpedro regisquo vadisgod is in a hurrydefend the truthsacred despisedvaluable treasures handed over to enemieshorrors in the house of goddefend the gospeldefend the true magisterium
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