BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

“Ursula von der Leyen Is Not Europe”— Vlaardingerbroek Rips EU Migration Policies | APT
What is happening
What is happening
9688 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
102 views • 1 day ago

Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek has launched a fierce critique of the European Union’s immigration policy, accusing Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of pushing “open-border fanaticism” that threatens Europe’s cultural and demographic future. In a fiery speech, Vlaardingerbroek defended the concept of re-migration and argued that EU treaties and human rights frameworks are being weaponized to dismantle national sovereignty. “Europe was never asked,” she said. “This demographic revolution is not a humanitarian project—it’s a political one.” Her remarks echo growing right-wing sentiment across the continent calling for the dismantling of supranational migration mechanisms and the restoration of native European identity. #Vlaardingerbroek #vonderleyen #apt

Keywords
europeeuaptripsvlaardingerbroekmigration policies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy