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Russian Special Forces Capture Ukrainian Nationalists Who Tortured and killed Russian Soldiers, Lawmaker Says
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712 views • March 30, 2022
Russian Special Forces Capture Ukrainian Nationalists Who brutally beat and Tortured and killed Russian Soldiers by shooting their genitals off and letting them slowly bleed out and die, Lawmaker Says "The joy of [those who] tortured our servicemen did not last long, now they are crying for their mommies - three days after [the video of tortures emerged] our special forces captured these bastards. Now they are begging for mercy", Shamanov said.
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