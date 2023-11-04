Create New Account
King Donald
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Nov 3, 2023


There are negotiations under the radar on Hashemite Kingdom of Palestine. That means they are working on a two-state solution in Israel. Israel and Saudi Arabia have begun US-brokered peace negotiations. Prophet Leslie was shown in a vision that the fall of America will start when “Omer Ushers in Palestinian State”. Then we look at Prophecies given to God’s Prophets about the return of Former President Donald Trump. Will he be back in 2024?

00:00 Date, Crucifixion & Return of Jesus

05:09 Under the Radar Negotiations

11:34 Netanyahu Prepared to Quit

13:19 Bibi is not serious Preventing Nuclear Arms

15:29 Biblical Significance - Virus, Earthquake, War

16:32 Donald Trump will be Back

24:52 Emergency Broadcast Sounds

26:47 Economy Collapsing

27:06 Joseph’s Kitchen


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3t9x8k-king-donald-11032023.html

Keywords
presidentprophecyisraeldonald trumpsaudi arabiaunited statesnetanyahupeace2024visionreturn of jesuskingnegotiationsemergency broadcastprophecy clubfall of americapalestinian statestan johnsonleslie johnsonnuclear armsomercollapsing economytwo-state solutionbibhashemite kingdom

