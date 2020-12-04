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CBD Trends During A Pandemic
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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11 views • December 04, 2020
The ongoing pandemic has caused extra stress for consumers, and despite the expense, many are not giving up their CBD during this time. However, with the closing of many retail outlet and stay-at-home orders in place, consumers turned to online outlets for CBD purchases in the first half of 2020.

From Q1 to Q2, the share of CBD consumers reporting online purchasing rose to 47%. As more brands offer easy-to-navigate website experiences, consumers will continue to make purchases online. However, consumers still have many questions about CBD, are exploring different product types, and are looking for expert advice that can be found in many brick-and-mortar stores.

CBD brands are always on the lookout for how new users are behind. With the world begging to t settle into a "new normal" in Q3, these trends are a strong leading indicator of what brands will need to be successful going into Q4 and 2021.

------------ Contents of this video -----------
00:00 - Intro
00:45 - purchasing channel changes
04:56 - Specialty Retailers
07:02 - Pharmacies
10:52 - Beauty & Skin Care
15:05 - New CBD Users
26:08 - Heavy Users

Show Notes:
Buying CBD During a Pandemic: channel & consumer trends
https://content.brightfieldgroup.com/q3-2020-us-cbd-consumer-channel-trends

Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

Episode 591 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
​Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats

Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data

Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
cbdcannabistrends
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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