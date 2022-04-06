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The Stew Peters Show 04. 06. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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Zack Exposes Pompeo Coverup of ItalyGate, Zelenskyy False Flag Legacy, Miami Open Bioweapon Hit

Wednesday on the Stew Peters Show, Maria Zack, founder of Nations in Action, reveals more evidence behind the foreign operation to steal the 2020 election. Zack details the role Mike Pompeo played in the coverup of ItalyGate, and how General Flynn ignored the evidence pointing to Italy and a shadow government steal.

Investigative journalist Edward Szall details the blatant lies being perpetuated by U.S. media regarding the massacre of innocent people in Bucha, and the evidence that points to Nazi's loyal to Ukraine's President Zelenskyy as the culprits of the killings.

In this week's edition of the Ask Dr. Jane segment, she answers questions on shedding, the switch to only mRNA vaccines, and Pfizer acknowledgement of the dangers of its gene editing injections, graphene and nano tech, and much more.

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And, Dr. Stella Immanuel addresses the spree of world class tennis players who have suddenly withdrawn from the Miami Open after vaccine injuries

Go to Dr. Stella MD and use promocode STEW for a special discount off on your order at checkout: https://drstellamd.com/

Don't miss a moment of Wednesday’s edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy