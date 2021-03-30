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Ask Seek and Knock - Did You Get The Leaven Out? - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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10 views • March 30, 2021
‘In the first new moon, on the fourteenth day of the new moon, between the evenings, is the Pĕsaḥ to יהוה.
(Leviticus 23:5, TS2009)
Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock, We hope you test everything. Yah Bless You,
KMSR1700AM takes donations at www.kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at www.holyimpactministries.com
Shalom
(Leviticus 23:5, TS2009)
Thank you for joining us with Ask Seek and Knock, We hope you test everything. Yah Bless You,
KMSR1700AM takes donations at www.kmsr1700am.com and Holy Impact Ministries takes donations at www.holyimpactministries.com
Shalom
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