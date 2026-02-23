RT News - February 23 2026 6AM GMT

February 23, 2026

rt.com





Tehran declares it's right to self defence, warning America of the consequences if it strikes as the next round of talks between the US and Iran is confirmed for Thursday. Russia’s Federal Security Service reveals Western actors were behind the attempted assassination of a lieutenant general in Moscow, with British intelligence choreographing Ukrainian operatives. Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho is killed. It sparks mass chaos in the country, with cartel members launching revenge attacks on law enforcement and civilians.





