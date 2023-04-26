Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
666 - Artificial Intelligence - Man's Digital god, the Digital Creation of Man and the Social Credit Scoring System as Law-Giver and Judge
234 views
channel image
NEW PATRIOT
Published 20 hours ago |
Shop now

An emerging financial ecosystem with a social credit scoring system causes man to bow to an artificial intelligence false god, usurping God's role as Law-Giver and Judge.  666 is the deification of the digital creation of man - A.I.  Will God's people submit to this false god?  It's a given that "normies" will, but how about God's people?  

Keywords
godartificial intelligencedemonstransgendertechnocratsmystery babylon4th industrial revolution

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket