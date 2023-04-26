666 - Artificial Intelligence - Man's Digital god, the Digital Creation of Man and the Social Credit Scoring System as Law-Giver and Judge

An emerging financial ecosystem with a social credit scoring system causes man to bow to an artificial intelligence false god, usurping God's role as Law-Giver and Judge. 666 is the deification of the digital creation of man - A.I. Will God's people submit to this false god? It's a given that "normies" will, but how about God's people?
