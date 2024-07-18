off grid ready, check out my wheels

Gas is still inexpensive right now, but I don't expect that to last forever. There is too much conflict in the middel east.

So check out how I get around town. I've gone over 800 miles so far on ZERO gallons of gas!

I never plug it in as the panel on the roof charges the batteries. Now I only drive a few miles every day. That is part of why I live in a samll town. This thing does great even in the steep Puerto Rican hills, and especially over our famous potholes.

Parking is a breeze.

And being smaller sure helps on the tiny backroads of the PR interior.





