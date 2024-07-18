off grid ready, check out my wheels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gas is still inexpensive right now, but I don't expect that to last forever. There is too much conflict in the middel east.
So check out how I get around town. I've gone over 800 miles so far on ZERO gallons of gas!
I never plug it in as the panel on the roof charges the batteries. Now I only drive a few miles every day. That is part of why I live in a samll town. This thing does great even in the steep Puerto Rican hills, and especially over our famous potholes.
Parking is a breeze.
And being smaller sure helps on the tiny backroads of the PR interior.
